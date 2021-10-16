Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $65,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $532,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 341,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

