Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.15 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.21% of KAR Auction Services worth $67,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $15.71 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

