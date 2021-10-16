Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $67,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $11,481,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2,978.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

