Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 37,374 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $68,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

