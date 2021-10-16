Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $66,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several analysts have commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

