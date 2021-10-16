Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 364,606 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.76% of First Hawaiian worth $64,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 418,925 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

