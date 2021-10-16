Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,916 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $69,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $233.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

