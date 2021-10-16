Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DIISY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$15.14 during midday trading on Monday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

