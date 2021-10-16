Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $585.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

