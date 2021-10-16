Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $820,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

