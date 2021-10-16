eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $221,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 53,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 25,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $11,070,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

