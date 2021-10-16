Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Financial Survey

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ebix and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 8.93% 15.37% 6.53% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebix and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebix and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $625.61 million 1.50 $92.38 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.31 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Summary

Ebix beats OMNIQ on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

