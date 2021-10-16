Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.95. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,722.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $363,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

