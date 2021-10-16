Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 97.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

