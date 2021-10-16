Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$64.28 during trading hours on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

