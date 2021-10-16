Elisa Steele Sells 250 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPLK stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 84.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.