Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after acquiring an additional 134,198 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

EBS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

