Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,200 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369. Empire has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

Get Empire alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EMLAF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.