Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,587,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

