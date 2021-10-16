Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Enerplus stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

