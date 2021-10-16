Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Raised by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Entergy by 41.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 358,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 640.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 443,487 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 1,543,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

