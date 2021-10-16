Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.
About Entra ASA
