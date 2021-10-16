Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,665 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.