Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 623,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

