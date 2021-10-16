Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.22.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $333.09. 300,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

