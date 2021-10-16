Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Etsy worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2,192.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Etsy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.