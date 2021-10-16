Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Etsy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Etsy by 120.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 134.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $315,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $221.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

