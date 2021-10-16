Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

