Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.16.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

