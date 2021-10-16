Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie upgraded Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

