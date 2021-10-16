Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Exelon by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 871,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 609,400 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 647.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 60.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

