Family Management Corp Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Family Management Corp raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.31. 1,020,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

