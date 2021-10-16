Family Management Corp Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vroom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vroom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.34. 1,781,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,716. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

