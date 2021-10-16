Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.62 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

