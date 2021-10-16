Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of FENC opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a current ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

