FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Holdings Decreased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,879 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 89,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,447. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

