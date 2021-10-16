FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Holdings Decreased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,879 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 89,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,447. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
About FG New America Acquisition
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
