Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,456 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.13. 17,772,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,525,146. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

