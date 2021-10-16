First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.97 Million

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $74.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.02 million and the highest is $77.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $308.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.42 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $374.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

