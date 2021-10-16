First Foundation Advisors Buys 912 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 61.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.82. 835,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

