First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 28,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 55.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 494,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 177,320 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.41. 3,473,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,841. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $350.95. The company has a market cap of $369.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

