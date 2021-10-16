First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,745 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 915,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 323,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,935,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,730,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,239,000 after acquiring an additional 58,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 16,092,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,163,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

