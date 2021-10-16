First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

