First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

