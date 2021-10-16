Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

