Flixxo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $267.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $267.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

