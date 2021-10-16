Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 1,165,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,258. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.