Fmr LLC Has $171.72 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377,321 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $171,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

