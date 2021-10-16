fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

