FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 824,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FF stock remained flat at $$7.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,379. The company has a market capitalization of $342.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in FutureFuel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

