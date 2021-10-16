GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

